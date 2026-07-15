On July 13, at the Ministry of Defence in Djibouti, following authorization by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis (EL N), Commander of EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, presented the CSDP Service Medal for Planning and Support.
The medal was presented to Colonel Wais Omar Bogoreh, Chief of the Djiboutian Coast Guard, and Commander Ahmed Daher Djama, Chief of the Djiboutian Navy, in recognition of their commitment to strengthening cooperation with the EU and supporting maritime security in the region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Union External Action: The Diplomatic Service of the European Union.