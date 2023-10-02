Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) (https://www.CheckPoint.com/), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has partnered with Africa based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Cybersafe Foundation (https://CybersafeFoundation.org/), to combat the ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage.The collaboration with Check Point’s SecureAcademy (https://apo-opa.info/46ceiUd) program, which provides free cutting-edge cyber educational content through partnerships with higher learning institutions and non-profit organizations, will see its courses being used as part of Cybersafe’s program CyberGirls (https://CyberGirls.CybersafeFoundation.org/), a one-year free initiative designed to equip women between the ages of 18 and 28 with globally sought-after technical skills.

Cybersafe Foundation strives to raise awareness about cybersecurity and empowers communities to navigate the digital landscape securely through the power of education. The CyberGirls program is one of its programs that specifically focuses on closing the gender gap in the industry and uplifting those living in underserved communities across Africa, helping them improve their socio-economic position while also combatting the increasing threat posed by cybercrime. The fellowship achieves this by offering its fellows hands on training, mentorship to become certification ready, and the chance to partake in a number of internships and shadowing placements.

The partnership with Check Point’s education program SecureAcademy will see the NGO’s fellows gain access to free training, training of Cybersafe teachers, as well as industry-recognized certifications that will accelerate their career. Through the program, Check Point is already working with over 160 academic partners who serve over 45 thousand students, across more than 60 countries to combat the 3.5 million cybersecurity job vacancies that currently exist globally.

“We are extremely proud of the impact our programs have had on the lives of many of our fellows, helping young women gain access to life changing opportunities,” says Confidence Staveley, the Founder and Executive Director Cybersafe Foundation. "Our partnership with Check Point will contribute immensely to our disruptive educational model by providing free quality cybersecurity training to the CyberGirls community."

Pankaj Bhula, Regional Director, Africa at Check Point added: “Education is fundamental to combating the increasing volume of cybercrime both at home and abroad. Partnerships such as this one is key in closing the skills gap and helping to create a future employee pipeline in the cybersecurity sector. We are thrilled to be partnering with an organization that has had so much success in not only this aspect, but also one which has made a real impact on the lives of their fellows through upskilling and education.”

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.CheckPoint.com) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About Check Point SecureAcademy:

Check Point SecureAcademy™ provides worldwide cyber security education through partnerships with more than 160 higher learning institutions and NGOs across over 60 countries. SecureAcademy is part of the company´s Cybersecurity Training umbrella called Check Point MIND. Educational Institutions offer Check Point security certifications as an integrated part of their existing curriculum to increase students’ knowledge in cybersecurity. These partnerships share a common goal: to promote and enhance educational and career opportunities for students around the world.