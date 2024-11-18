Canon (Canon-CNA.com) has launched a month-long health and wellness initiative aligned with the 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Titled “Fitness Challenge Month,” the program encourages Canon employees in offices throughout Canon Central and North Africa including Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Kenya, and Ivory Coast; Canon Middle East including the UAE, KSA, and Qatar; and Canon Eurasia in Turkey to incorporate daily movement into their routines, with a focus on enhancing both physical and mental well-being.

Throughout the month, Canon employees will have the chance to improve their fitness levels, reduce stress, and boost their energy through a range of activities and competitions. The challenge includes a spirited contest to encourage personal health achievements, weight loss, as well as “Canon’s Footsteps to Fitness Steps Challenge,” which motivates employees to reach a goal of 240,000 steps (8,000 steps daily) from October 28 to November 25, 2024.

Canon is supporting these wellness efforts with a variety of in-office fitness classes, group challenges, and activities designed to engage employees and foster a culture of health and wellness.

Commenting on the initiative, Mai Youssef, Communications and Corporate Marketing Director, Canon Middle East, Turkey, Central&North Africa stated: “Canon’s Fitness Challenge Month is a comprehensive wellness program designed to foster a culture of health and fitness, blending physical activities with opportunities for relaxation and teamwork, ultimately contributing to a balanced and motivated workplace.”

The Fitness Challenge Month will start with a weigh-in and measurements session for the brand’s Dubai-based employees, providing an accountability framework and a starting point for setting personal fitness goals. Out-stationed employees will coordinate with their in-country Happiness Team representatives to arrange weigh-ins at local offices.

The initiative also includes a relaxing yoga class at the Dubai Office to help employees unwind, improve flexibility, and reduce stress. For a more dynamic experience, employees can head to Hatta Dam for stand-up paddle (SUP) sessions as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Activities at Hatta include SUP training and SUP yoga, combining physical activity with the relaxation of being outdoors in scenic surroundings, with convenient transportation to and from the office provided.

In addition to these events, Kite Beach’s Fitness Village will host Canon employees for friendly padel, football, and cricket matches, fostering camaraderie and supporting physical fitness. Another anticipated highlight is the Dubai Ride, an annual cycling event on Sheikh Zayed Road, where Canon participants can ride along one of Dubai’s most iconic roads. Employees will need to bring their own bikes and helmets for this event, adding a personal touch to their preparation.

The agenda includes a high-energy Zumba class at the Dubai Office, blending Latin and international music for an intensive cardio workout. To further encourage team spirit, a sports day at United Pro Sports in Al Quoz offers a variety of activities, from football to badminton and basketball, allowing Canon employees to connect through friendly competition. Mat Pilates sessions will also be held at the Dubai Office, focusing on core strength, flexibility, and posture for a balanced fitness experience.

The Fitness Challenge Month will conclude with the Dubai Run, where thousands of participants gather for the world’s largest community run along Sheikh Zayed Road. Canon will provide transportation for employees, each of whom will receive a bib and a Canon T-shirt to be well-prepared for this final event.

Throughout the month, employees will also take part in the Fitze Steps Challenge, encouraging regular physical activity as they track their steps daily. The program ends with another weigh-in and measurements session to allow employees to track their progress and celebrate their accomplishments.

Canon’s Fitness Challenge Month not only reinforces the company’s commitment to employee wellness but also reflects its corporate philosophy of Kyosei, fostering a workplace culture where individuals support one another and grow together through shared goals in health, fitness, and well-being.

