C+ is proud to unveil its new leadership team for combined businesses in Africa

Calvo Mawela, outgoing CEO of MultiChoice, is appointed as Chairman of CANAL+ Africa, which now includes MultiChoice Group and the whole of Africa including French speaking territories. David Mignot is appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of this new combined entity. The newly formed top management team is drawn from the two companies’ combined talent pool, with CANAL+ and MultiChoice each contributing an equal number of senior executives.

Congratulating the new management team, David Mignot, CEO for Africa, said: “We have an incredible Africa leadership team and has an exceptional track record across the continent and within the global group. Working together, we will deliver growth across the continent by telling unique, high quality African stories, bringing great international content to our subscribers and leveraging our scale across the global company. With seven nationalities represented, this leadership team has the diversity, knowledge and networks to deliver best in class services and content for our subscribers - all enabled by commercial and technical excellence.”

New Leadership Appointments

The new leadership will operate as a single management team covering the entire African continent, structured into three divisions: Operations (TV and Fiber activities), Content, and Corporate Functions.

The new C+ Africa Leadership team is:

David Mignot , CEO, Africa

, CEO, Africa Nicolas Dandoy , CFO, Africa

, CFO, Africa Aziz Diallo , CEO, PayTV French-speaking Africa

, CEO, PayTV French-speaking Africa Byron du Plessis , CEO, PayTV South Africa

, CEO, PayTV South Africa Fhulufhelo “Fhulu” Badugela , CEO, PayTV Rest of Africa

, CEO, PayTV Rest of Africa Jean-François Duboy , CEO, GVA

, CEO, GVA Hennie Visser , Director, Business Operations, Africa

, Director, Business Operations, Africa Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee , CEO, Advertising and Media Sales, Africa

, CEO, Advertising and Media Sales, Africa Fabrice Faux , Director, Content, Sport and General Entertainment French-speaking Africa

, Director, Content, Sport and General Entertainment French-speaking Africa Nomsa Philiso , Director, Content, General Entertainment, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa

, Director, Content, General Entertainment, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa Rendani Ramovha, Director, Content, Sport, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa

Clément Hellich-Praquin , General Secretary, Africa

, General Secretary, Africa Jean-Christophe Ramos , Director, Public Affairs French-speaking Africa

, Director, Public Affairs French-speaking Africa Keabetswe Modimoeng , Director, Public Affairs English and Portuguese-speaking Africa

, Director, Public Affairs English and Portuguese-speaking Africa Michel Sibony , Chief Value Officer, Africa

, Chief Value Officer, Africa Karim Bouzid , Director, Integration, Africa

, Director, Integration, Africa Hala Saab , Director, Brand and Communication, Africa

, Director, Brand and Communication, Africa Sabelo Mawali , Chief Technology Officer, , Africa

, Chief Technology Officer, , Africa Tshepi Malatjie, Director, Human Resources, Africa

Steven Budlender and Timothy Jacobs will each hold a senior position in the combined Group. Steven will be managing legal affairs for English-speaking Africa countries and Timothy will be managing synergies in Finance department.