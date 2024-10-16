On World Food Day this year – as in prior years – as many as 9 million people in South Sudan are experiencing acute food insecurity. This is both tragic and unnecessary, as South Sudan has plentiful fertile and arable land.

Over the past year, the American people have provided over $600 million in humanitarian assistance to help people in South Sudan. Most recently, in September, we announced an additional $100 million in food assistance, which will deliver 42,000 metric tons of food to approximately 1 million people facing acute food insecurity in South Sudan in the coming months.

While climate shocks have contributed to the humanitarian crisis, many of the causes of food insecurity are in the hands of the South Sudanese leaders to address. These include conflict, economic volatility, and corruption. We call on the transitional government to act with urgency to respond to the needs of the South Sudanese people, by addressing the causes of humanitarian crisis in their country, including through the transparent use of public revenue to support food security.