Africa Oil Week (AOW) (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce the biggest names from across the oil, gas and energy value chain will be attending the Home of the African Upstream, AOW. With an incredible line-up of hundreds of companies registered so far, AOW promises to deliver game-changing, deal-making opportunities for its attendees.

Many world-leading Upstream organisations have been confirmed, including from supermajors including: TotalEnergies, Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Equinor, ENI and Shell.

Other participating organisations include: NDEP (Niger Delta Exploration&Production), PGS, ND Western, Oando, Sasol, and many more, all confirmed to attend Africa Oil Week.

“We are so excited for this year’s Africa Oil Week. This line-up of companies is our best yet,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

AOW will not only feature an incredible line-up of the organisations listed here (https://bit.ly/3RjyYCf), but a very strong line-up of more than 30 Ministers and Government officials. Now entering its 28th year, Africa Oil Week will host its largest and strongest presence of ministers and government officials yet. Coming from across Africa and beyond, they will convene at Africa Oil Week 2022 to address the industry and set out the future direction of the sector.

Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Only at Africa Oil Week – Home of the African Upstream - can you harness new business opportunities, witness hard-hitting discussions, and connect with industry peers.

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.