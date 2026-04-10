While the action on the court reached fever pitch, the sidelines of the Kalahari Conference proved that the Basketball Africa League (BAL) (www.BAL.NBA.com) is far more than a sports league—it is one of the continent's most anticipated cultural event. Over the past ten days, Pretoria transformed into the ultimate cultural crossroads, attracting a "who’s who" of African entertainment, fashion, and business.

A Historic East African Takeover

History was made as Tanzania’s first-ever participating team, Dar City, led by Captain and NBA veteran Hasheem Thabeet, took to the court. The support from Dar es Salaam was bolstered by a high-profile delegation, including Club President Mussa Mzenji, Bongo Flava superstar Harmonize, and visionary businessman Sallam SK. Their presence brought an unmistakable East African energy to the SunBet Arena, reinforcing the BAL’s role as a unifying force for Africa’s creative and sporting industries.

Adding to the prestige, BAL Champion and hitmaker Bien-Aimé Baraza joined the final weekend of competition. With his latest hit "Finale" currently dominating charts as the #1 song in South and East Africa, his presence underscored the league's deep connection to the pulse of African music.

A "Triple-Double" of Star Power

The entertainment lineup kept the SunBet Arena electrified throughout the conference:

The Amapiano&Rap Elite: A non-stop rotation of South Africa’s hottest artists—including Nasty C, Young Stunna, Usimamane, Scott Maphuma, Ciza, Toss, and Kamo Mpela—quite literally tore the arena to pieces with high-octane performances.



The Global Sound: International tastemaker Smallgod was joined by Uncle Vinny, Uncle Cool, and Harmonize, turning the arena into a pan-African celebration of sound.



The Pretoria Takeover: Local heroes EEQue and Ch'cco brought the house down on the final game day, concluding ten days of basketball celebration with a definitive hometown anthem.

Courtside Glamour: The "Place to Be"

The Kalahari Conference was officially the season's most coveted invite, featuring a rotating guest list of influential figures:

Icons of Screen&Style: Nomzamo Mbatha, Pearl Thusi (attending with daughter Thando Mokoena), Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Hope Mbhele, Cedric Fourie, Kwenzo Ngocobo, and Kim Jayde.



Media&Digital Royalty: Tbo Touch, DJ Speedsta, Sinaye Kotobe, Robert Marawa, Thando Thabethe, Duma Ntando, Unarine Ramban, Primo Baloyi, Sally “6Lingg” Lin, Celeste Ntuli, Siv and Bruce.



The New Wave: Robot Boii (a staple throughout the conference), Liema Phatsi, Annie Mtembu, Juicy Jay, and Qhawe Mazaleni.



Football Royalty: Kaizer Chiefs executive Jessica Motaung, Linda Mntambo, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebohang Maboe and Fortune Makaringe.



Love&Basketball: Power couples Tino Chinyani&Simphiwe Ngema, along with Prince Grootboom&Rorisang Mohapi Grootboom, brought a touch of romance to the front row.

Setting the Benchmark

From "Tunnel Walks" showcasing player fashion to the star-studded front rows, the Kalahari Conference has set a new benchmark for how sports drive the lifestyle conversation in Africa. As the league prepares for the Sahara Conference in Rabat and the highly anticipated Finals in Kigali, the message remains clear: the BAL is the continent’s most vibrant lifestyle platform.

Download Media Assets here: https://apo-opa.co/3O6lBsN. Media Assets include: Red carpet arrivals, Bien-Aimé&Harmonize, Tanzanian Supporters and high-energy red carpet images of celebrities who attended the event.