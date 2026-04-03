On April 2nd, H.E. Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Dr. Olushayo Olu, the Country Representative of World Health Organization (WHO) in Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the field of health.
Ambassador Yin briefly introduced health cooperation between China and Liberia and China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, and said that as one of the founding members of the WHO, China is willing to continue strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the WHO, work together to advance Liberia’s health development, and jointly build a global community of health for all.
Dr. Olu thanked China for its long-term support for WHO, and hoped to deepen cooperation with China within the framework of South-South Cooperation to jointly improve the Liberia’s health cause.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.