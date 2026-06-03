As Liberia unlocks its untapped mineral wealth through expanded geomapping and exploration campaigns as well as strategic partnerships, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s Most Influential Mining Conference – will connect global investors and geological technology providers with emerging opportunities across the country.

AMW 2026 – taking place on October 14–16 in Cape Town – will feature a dedicated Liberia Country Showcase, providing a platform for government regulators, project developers and international investors to engage on investment and partnership prospects.

The event is timely with Liberia positioning itself as a key supplier of high-grade iron ore amid an anticipated supply deficit of approximately 15 million tons per annum (MTPA) by 2030. The country targets to triple output to nearly 30 Mtpa in 2026. In February 2026, Liberia extended ArcelorMittal’s mineral development agreement for the Tokadeh Mine through 2050, underscoring its commitment to expanding long-term cooperation with international investors to maximize output.

Beyond iron ore, Liberia seeks to unlock its broader critical minerals potential, capitalizing on its estimated 80% of geology that remains unexplored.

Speaking in Cape Town in February 2026, Liberia’s Minister of Mines and Energy Matenokay Tingban emphasized the country’s strategy to unlock its critical minerals potential through exploration across lithium and base metals sectors.

Liberia is also expanding its strategic partnerships to expand industrial-scale gold production. Pasofino Gold strengthened its Liberian footprint through the 2026 acquisition by Mansa Resources: the operator of the Dugbe Gold Project. Meanwhile, Zodiac Gold continues to advance its exploration portfolio in Liberia, supporting the country’s broader mining industrialization strategy.

Liberia’s strategy to expand oil and mining revenues to approximately $4.8 billion in 2026 reflects growing national focus on leveraging extractive industries to drive economic growth while creating investment opportunities for global investors.

Against this backdrop, AMW 2026 will serve as an important platform for Liberian authorities to showcase regulatory reforms and investment incentives designed to attract global capital into the country’s mining sector.

The conference will highlight opportunities spanning Liberia’s entire mining value chain, including geomapping, exploration, production, logistics, mineral processing, trading and mining services.