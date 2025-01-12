President William Ruto has called on African countries to implement common strategies to build resilient agricultural food systems.

The President urged African governments to increase their investments in regional agricultural infrastructure, foster research and innovation and accelerate the dissemination of technological solutions.

He also called on international partners to align their support with Africa’s transformation agenda, ensuring that resources reach the areas of greatest need and impact.

“This is our moment to commit to a bold and transformative agenda for Africa’s food systems so that, together, we can build a robust and enduring foundation for sustainable agriculture,” he said.

Speaking during the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) held in Kampala, Uganda, he explained that these measures were the surest path to uplifting livelihoods, safeguarding the environment, and fulfilling the fundamental obligation to feed Africa.

“With the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme, the vision of an Africa where no child goes to bed hungry, where every community enjoys access to safe and nutritious food, where agricultural practices safeguard the future of our planet, and where agriculture delivers employment and wealth for millions, is within reach,” he said.

Other leaders who spoke at the summit were Presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Joào Lourenço (Angola), Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia), Brahim Ghali (Sahrawi), Taye Atske Selassie (Ethiopia) and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, among others.

The summit adopted the Kampala Declaration to succeed the Malabo Declaration, whose implementation period ends this year.

President Ruto made a commitment at the summit that Kenya would domesticate the Kampala Declaration within the second phase of Kenya’s Agriculture Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy 2019-2029, as well as the National Agriculture Investment Plan for 2025-2029.

He said Kenya is focusing on increasing production and productivity, reducing imports, minimising post-harvest losses, providing warehousing support and enhancing export manufacturing in key agricultural value chains.

As a result, he said, millions of Kenyan farmers now have access to essential inputs, leading to significant productivity gains.

“Our cumulative efforts to enhance food security are already yielding tangible results, showcasing the transformative power of implementing strategic agricultural interventions,” he said.

The President noted that Kenya has surpassed the African Union’s target for irrigation development, expanding area under irrigation by 147% since the Malabo Declaration.

On his part, President Museveni said Africa should embrace modern agricultural practices and reduce fragmentation.

He highlighted other measures, including commercial irrigation and growing disease and drought-resistant crops.

“Uganda has managed to transform its agriculture into a money economy, thus reducing poverty levels,” he said.

He noted that Africa has plenty of water that can be used to eradicate hunger if properly utilised. President Museveni cited the huge water volumes of the River Congo, which drains into the Atlantic Ocean, as a resource that should be harnessed for use in water-scarce parts of Africa.

President Lourenço noted that Africa’s agriculture development programme aims for 6% annual growth, with African Union Member States allocating at least 10% of their budgets to agriculture.

Mr Faki said the disaffection of young people with agriculture and urban migration have contributed to low food production.