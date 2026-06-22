The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (https://www.AWIEForum.org/) announces the launch of Pitch n Grow, a flagship annual women entrepreneurship pitch competition programme for identifying, developing, and amplifying the most promising women-led ventures across all African nations.
Selected finalists will pitch live at the AWIEF 2026 Conference in Cape Town, on 10 and 11 November 2026.
Each year, the competition adopts a new strategic theme aligned with AWIEF's continental priorities. The 2026 theme is "Deep Roots, Digital Futures".
Africa's greatest competitive advantage is its depth: deep knowledge of local contexts, deep understanding of communities, and deep experience of challenges the rest of the world is yet to face. This theme challenges women-led ventures to apply deep technology not as an import, but as a tool grown from African soil.
Who Can Apply?
Applications are accepted from women founders and co-founders across Africa who are building ventures in the following priority innovation sectors to solve African development challenges:
- Artificial Intelligence&Machine Learning
- AgriTech
- HealthTech
- Clean Energy
- Water Technology
- Biotech
- FinTech
- Cybersecurity
- EdTech
- Smart Cities
- Circular Economy
- Frontier Technologies
Competition Tracks
Participants can apply to one of three tracks based on their stage of business:
Pre-Venture – Concept-stage ventures with a prototype or proof of concept.
Early-Stage – Registered startups with active customers and revenue generation.
Growth-Stage – Scaling ventures with proven traction and regional expansion.
Benefits and Prizes
Selected participants will gain access to:
- Expert-led training bootcamps
- Mentorship from industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs
- Exposure to investors, ecosystem partners, and media
- An opportunity to pitch live at the AWIEF 2026 Conference in Cape Town
- Travel and accommodation support for finalists
- Cash prizes and global recognition
Key Dates
- Applications Open: 22 June 2026
- Orientation Webinars: 1 – 7 July 2026
- Application Deadline: 20 July 2026
- Bootcamp: August 2026
- Finalists Announced: 20 September 2026
- Live Finals at AWIEF 2026 Conference, Cape Town, 10 – 11 November 2026
Application Submission
Applications are submitted before 20 July 2026 only through this official link: http://apo-opa.co/4g0iUog
If you are building the future through innovation and technology, this is your opportunity to showcase your venture on one of Africa's leading platforms for women entrepreneurs.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).