The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (https://www.AWIEForum.org/) announces the launch of Pitch n Grow, a flagship annual women entrepreneurship pitch competition programme for identifying, developing, and amplifying the most promising women-led ventures across all African nations.

Selected finalists will pitch live at the AWIEF 2026 Conference in Cape Town, on 10 and 11 November 2026.

Each year, the competition adopts a new strategic theme aligned with AWIEF's continental priorities. The 2026 theme is "Deep Roots, Digital Futures".

Africa's greatest competitive advantage is its depth: deep knowledge of local contexts, deep understanding of communities, and deep experience of challenges the rest of the world is yet to face. This theme challenges women-led ventures to apply deep technology not as an import, but as a tool grown from African soil.

Who Can Apply?

Applications are accepted from women founders and co-founders across Africa who are building ventures in the following priority innovation sectors to solve African development challenges:

Artificial Intelligence&Machine Learning

AgriTech

HealthTech

Clean Energy

Water Technology

Biotech

FinTech

Cybersecurity

EdTech

Smart Cities

Circular Economy

Frontier Technologies

Competition Tracks

Participants can apply to one of three tracks based on their stage of business:

Pre-Venture – Concept-stage ventures with a prototype or proof of concept.

Early-Stage – Registered startups with active customers and revenue generation.

Growth-Stage – Scaling ventures with proven traction and regional expansion.

Benefits and Prizes

Selected participants will gain access to:

Expert-led training bootcamps

Mentorship from industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs

Exposure to investors, ecosystem partners, and media

An opportunity to pitch live at the AWIEF 2026 Conference in Cape Town

Travel and accommodation support for finalists

Cash prizes and global recognition

Key Dates

Applications Open: 22 June 2026

Orientation Webinars: 1 – 7 July 2026

Application Deadline: 20 July 2026

Bootcamp: August 2026

Finalists Announced: 20 September 2026

Live Finals at AWIEF 2026 Conference, Cape Town, 10 – 11 November 2026

Application Submission

Applications are submitted before 20 July 2026 only through this official link: http://apo-opa.co/4g0iUog

If you are building the future through innovation and technology, this is your opportunity to showcase your venture on one of Africa's leading platforms for women entrepreneurs.