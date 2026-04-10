Africa Sports Unified (ASU) (https://ASUnified.com/), the world’s leading Pan-African sports business hub, has launched the Africa Sports Deals Tracker, a new data intelligence product designed to bring greater visibility, structure, and clarity to commercial activity across Africa’s sports market.

As investment, partnerships, and commercial activity continue to grow across the continent, market visibility remains limited. Deals are often fragmented across regions, underreported, and difficult to benchmark, making it challenging for stakeholders to make informed, strategic decisions.

The ASU Deals Tracker addresses this gap by providing a structured, continuously updated dataset of verified sports business deals across Africa. Covering sponsorships, media rights, investments, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, the platform enables stakeholders to track market activity, identify trends, and benchmark opportunities across regions and sectors.

“The African sports market is evolving quickly, but access to structured, reliable data remains a key constraint,” said Gabriel Ajala, Founder of Africa Sports Unified. “The Deals Tracker is designed to provide decision-makers with the clarity they need not just to understand what is happening, but to act on it with confidence.”

Key features of the ASU Deals Tracker include:

Pan-African Coverage: Tracking commercial activity across multiple regions and markets on the continent

Tracking commercial activity across multiple regions and markets on the continent Structured Deal Data: Including deal type, value (where available), duration, sector focus, and stakeholders involved

Including deal type, value (where available), duration, sector focus, and stakeholders involved Verified Sources: Built on credible, multi-source validation to ensure accuracy and reliability

Built on credible, multi-source validation to ensure accuracy and reliability Continuous Updates: Regularly updated to reflect the latest market developments

The Deals Tracker is designed for a wide range of stakeholders, including governments, rights holders, investors, sponsors, and intergovernmental organisations seeking to better understand and engage with Africa’s sports economy.

By consolidating fragmented deal activity into a single, structured platform, ASU aims to support more informed decision-making, improve market transparency, and contribute to the long-term development of a more unified Pan-African sports ecosystem.

To access the Premium or Sample Africa Sports Deals Tracker, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/4bYVcGs

Media Contact:

Email: info@asunified.com

Website: https://ASUnified.com/

About Africa Sports Unified:

Africa Sports Unified is the world’s leading Pan-African sports business hub, focused on unifying intelligence, capital, and decision-makers shaping Africa’s sports economy. Through data-driven insights, strategic advisory, and industry convening, ASU supports stakeholders in driving growth, investment, and innovation across the continent.