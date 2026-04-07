The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has been confirmed as a Partner of African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, taking place October 12–16 in Cape Town. Its participation underscores the event’s role as a premier investment platform, positioning the bank at the center of deal-making across oil, gas, power and energy infrastructure.

Ahead of AEW, Afreximbank has expanded its global footprint by raising its financing cap for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to $5 billion. The increase builds on more than $750 million already deployed and a pipeline exceeding $2 billion, targeting infrastructure, tourism, agro-processing and financial services while strengthening Africa–Caribbean trade and investment corridors.

The bank reached a recent milestone with South Africa joining as its 54th member state, completing full continental coverage. This accession unlocks an $8 billion country program focused on energy, manufacturing and trade, alongside a $3 billion Transformation Fund aimed at supporting black-owned businesses and SMEs while advancing industrial development and regional value chains. In recent years, the bank has also bolstered its capital base, including a $25 billion increase in authorized capital, enhancing its capacity to finance large-scale energy and infrastructure projects across Africa.

Afreximbank’s expanding role extends directly into project financing through the Africa Energy Bank, a joint initiative spearheaded by Afreximbank and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization. Designed to address a financing gap left by international lenders’ retreat from upstream oil and gas, the bank aims to mobilize African capital for African energy projects, with initial funding targets in the billions and operations set to begin in 2026. Together with Afreximbank’s strengthened balance sheet, this initiative signals a broader shift toward African-led capital structures capable of underwriting large-scale upstream, midstream and infrastructure developments – positioning the continent not just as a capital recipient, but as a capital originator.

“Afreximbank’s partnership with AEW 2026 reflects a key shift in how Africa is financing its energy future,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “We’re moving beyond reliance on external capital to a model where African institutions are structuring, financing and driving projects from the ground up. As investment accelerates across oil, gas and renewables, players like Afreximbank are not only supporting deals, but helping define the market.”

At African Energy Week 2026, Afreximbank is expected to play a central role in advancing financing discussions, supporting project origination and strengthening partnerships between governments, developers and investors. Its participation highlights a broader shift toward African-led capital in energy development, reinforcing the event’s position as a catalyst for bankable projects, regional integration and long-term energy security.