The Council of the National Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Scandinavian countries conducted a meeting to review activities implemented at the 27th Eritrean community festival and to discuss future programs.

At the meeting, in which representatives of communities from various cities took part, Mr. Alem Teklegergis, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in Scandinavian countries, explained the history and experience gained during 26 years of organizing Eritrean community festivals. He also said that since the Eritrean community festival is an important forum for portraying the culture and identity of the Eritrean people, the committee is ready to work earnestly for its continuation as a forum for unity and a bridge for transferring national history and identity.

Ms. Tsigereda Berhe, secretary of the committee, noted that Eritrean community festivals are national forums for consolidating unity and transferring the noble societal values and nationalism to the young generation. She also called on the council to provide constructive reviews.

In the same vein, the YPFDJ organization in the UK conducted its 4th congress on 29 November in Birmingham. The congress was attended by youth representatives from Europe, as well as representatives of national organizations, associations, and national committees.

Indicating that the youth organization in the UK has been actively participating in all social and national activities, Mr. Saleh Abdella, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, wished the congress success.

At the congress, a two-year activity report was presented and participants conducted extensive discussions. The congress also elected an executive committee for a two-year term.

Likewise, Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, conducted public seminars for nationals in the UK cities of Liverpool, Coventry, and Nottingham, focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments from 16 to 30 November.

The national committee in the UK also conducted a conference with a view to create common understanding on the activities being carried out, as well as preparations for conducting a successful national festival. The conference was attended by heads of national organizations from the UK cities of Birmingham, Coventry, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, and Leicester.