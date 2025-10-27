A high-level delegation from Shaanxi Province of China visited Zambia from 22 to 24 October, 2025, headed by Mr. Wang Xiao, Executive Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province. On 22 October, 2025, the delegation paid a courtesy call on Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry of Zambia.

Mr. Wang Xiao stated that during President Hakainde Hichilema's visit to China last year to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, he visited Shaanxi Province and toured several Shaanxi-based businesses. This visit aimed to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit and the consensus reached by the two heads of state. Mr. Wang expressed a readiness to further strengthen local and economic exchanges with the Zambian side, as part of the practical cooperation between the two countries.

Hon. Mulenga welcomed the delegation, and stressed that under the guidance of older generations of leaders from China and Zambia, in particular, Chairman Mao Zedong and President Kenneth Kaunda, the traditional friendship between China and Zambia remains unbreakable, with the Tanzania-Zambia Railway serving as the best testament. With the personal attention of President Xi Jinping and President Hakainde Hichilema, the revitalization of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway has achieved breakthrough. Hon. Mulenga further expressed a readiness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Shaanxi Province and welcomed more Shaanxi businesses to invest in Zambia.

During the visit, the delegation also paid courtesy calls on Minister of Agriculture of Zambia as well as Permanent Secretary of the Education and Energy,and hosted a China (Shaanxi)-Zambia Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference. Ambassador Han Jing and Minister Counsellor Wang Sheng were present at these events.