DUBAI - Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, has emphasised that the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) being hosted by the UAE, is a global platform for all countries of the world to unite, not divide, and come together to address potential environmental disasters resulting from the climate change.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) held at Expo Dubai, he called on developed countries to contribute to the ‘Loss and Damage Fund’ in order to avoid a climate catastrophe.

On its first day, COP28 adopted the decision to activate the establishment of the 'Climate Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate the countries most affected by climate change.