The COP28 Presidency unveiled $1 billion for climate and health commitments including new initiatives to close the health financing gap and scaling up climate-health financing solutions.

The announcement was part of the COP28 UAE ‘Declaration on Climate and Health’ to accelerate actions to protect people’s health from growing climate impacts. The Declaration was announced at the World Climate Action Summit.

Signed by 123 countries, the Declaration was announced one day ahead of the first ever Health Day at a COP, which also welcomed the finance announcements made by a wide range of stakeholders including governments, development banks, and multilateral institutions to expand their investments in climate and health solutions. Collectively, these partners committed to dedicate $1 billion to address the growing needs of the climate-health crisis.

Financial commitments included the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria announcing grant funding of at least $500 million to support low- and middle-income countries in addressing health impacts of climate change over 2024 to 2026.

The Rockefeller Foundation announced at COP28 a $100 million commitment to advancing climate and health solutions, re-imagining the Foundation’s 110-year legacy in global health for the climate era.

Wellcome Trust announced it will be spending £100mn in the coming year alone supporting research to understand and address the climate change health crisis, especially to support actions that benefit the most affected people and communities.

