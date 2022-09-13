“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” US President, Joe Biden, and the first lady, Jill Biden, said

Presidents, prime ministers and monarchs worldwide have paid tribute to the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. She was 96. Watch the Zawya video here.

