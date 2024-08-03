PHOTO
Net zakat benefits of SAR 545 million were added to the Q2 profit after a reassessment of the zakat positions in the current and previous years. Watch the Zawya video here.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the biggest petrochemical companies globally, posted Q2 2024 net profit of 2.18 billion riyals ($582 million)
PHOTO
Net zakat benefits of SAR 545 million were added to the Q2 profit after a reassessment of the zakat positions in the current and previous years. Watch the Zawya video here.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.