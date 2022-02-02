PHOTO
After bleak January, world stocks start new month adrift
World stocks reverse earlier gains
Dollar restrained by risk revival, spread of rate speculation
The euro looked steadier at $1.1270, having risen 0.3% overnight
Oil rises after draw in U.S. stocks, eyes on OPEC+ decision
OPEC+ seen holding policy despite price rally - sources
Gold steady as Ukraine tensions counter Fed rate-hike bets
Spot gold held its ground at $1,801.25 per ounce
