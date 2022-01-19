Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares drop as Treasury yields hit fresh highs

Rate-sensitive tech stocks lead stock market decline

Oil rises to 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

Brent crude futures rose $1.44, or 1.7%, to $88.95 a barrel

Leaping yields buttress dollar ahead of Fed meeting

Dollar back above key supports on majors

Gold flat near one-week low as U.S. rate hike looms

Spot gold was little changed at $1,813.04 per ounce

