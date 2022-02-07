HAMBURG - A Syrian state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import 200,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 14.

Offers will be opened on the same day, but prices submitted must remain valid for 15 days.

Shipment is sought 60 days after contract award.

Syria needs to import more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat, with majority from Russia, Russia's Interfax news agency reported Syrian economy minister Mohamed Samer al-Khalil as saying in January.

Syria's 2021 harvest suffered from drought adding pressure on an economy already hit by ten years of internal conflict, U.S. sanctions, a lack of funds to finance imports and the COVID-19 pandemic.

