Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Friday as the U.S. dollar steadied, but were still on track for a ‍fourth consecutive weekly ‍gain thanks to the greenback's recent decline and cold weather threatening crops in major ​production regions.

Soybeans and corn also dipped, and both were headed for small weekly falls amid ample supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ⁠most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat had fallen 0.5% to $5.38-3/4 a bushel by 0229 ⁠GMT, while ‌CBOT soybeans fell 0.6% to $10.66 a bushel and corn slipped 0.3% to $4.29-1/2 a bushel.

* Wheat was up 1.7% from last Friday's close after reaching an eight-week high ⁠earlier in the week, with soybeans and corn set for weekly losses of 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

* The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, helped by a mildly hawkish Federal Reserve. But the erratic pronouncements of President Donald Trump have driven the currency ⁠down sharply in recent weeks, including ​to a four-year low on Tuesday.

* A weaker dollar makes U.S. commodities more competitive on global export markets.

* Meanwhile, extremely ‍low temperatures will hit Ukraine next week, endangering winter crops, agricultural analysts and the national emergency service said.

* The temperature drop ​will begin on February 1 and last several days, affecting all regions except southern Ukraine, the service said.

* U.S. agricultural areas have also endured extreme cold in recent days, though snow cover will have protected many crops.

* In Russia, the biggest wheat shipper, export prices rose for the second week in a row due to persistent bad weather at Black Sea ports, which analysts say will continue to hold back deliveries.

* In other crops, recent rains across western Argentina improved soil moisture conditions for corn and soybeans, but more rainfall will be needed to avoid yield losses, the Buenos Aires ⁠Grain Exchange said.

MARKETS

* Stocks were volatile in early Asian ‌trading on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed a bipartisan deal to avert a fresh government shutdown and said he has decided who he will nominate to lead the Federal Reserve.

