The Saudi Exchange-listed firm has declared paying SR180 million in dividends as part of the dividend distribution, covering the period of the second half of 2021.
Established in 1980, Al Othaim Markets operates in food wholesaling, grocery stores, and shopping malls in Egypt and the Kingdom.
