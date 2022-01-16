PHOTO
Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange has announced the delisting of Alahli Takaful Company's shares in the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
Alahli's shares were delisted as the end of Thursday, 13 January 2022, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
It is noteworthy to mention that in December 2021, the shareholders of Arabian Shield Insurance Company decided to increase the company’s capital by SAR 238.52 million in line with the approval for the merge with AlAhli Takaful Company.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.