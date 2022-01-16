Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange has announced the delisting of Alahli Takaful Company's shares in the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Alahli's shares were delisted as the end of Thursday, 13 January 2022, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in December 2021, the shareholders of Arabian Shield Insurance Company decided to increase the company’s capital by SAR 238.52 million in line with the approval for the merge with AlAhli Takaful Company.