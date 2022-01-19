PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, reported a 126 percent jump in net profit in the fiscal year 2021, due to higher product selling prices.
The firm, a subsidiary of Saudi Basic Industries Corp, recorded profits of SR1.5 billion ($400 million), compared to SR678 million a year earlier.
Revenues surged from SR5.03 billion to SR7.4 billion, representing a 47 percent leap.
In a bourse filing, Yansab cited a rise in average sales prices for the increase in profit.
This came despite lower production volumes, impacted by the shutdown of the company’s facilities for maintenance, as well as higher production costs, it added.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.