Saudi Arabia’s Banan Real Estate Co. has signed a contract worth 73.1 million riyals ($20 million) to acquire commercial building Plaza 46 in Riyadh.

The building in Qurtoba district will yield an income of 6 million riyals per year, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The statement said part of the deal was financed by facilities of 36 million riyals from Arab National Bank and 26.565 million riyals from Riyad Bank, with the remainder from company cash flows.

