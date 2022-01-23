RIYADH: Saudi-based dairy giant Almarai has recorded a 21 percent decline in profit in 2021 as pandemic and value-added tax, VAT, weighed on revenues.

Net profit dropped from SR1.98 billion ($529 million) to SR1.56 billion on an annual basis, a bourse statement by the dairy giant revealed.

Its gross profit was down 8.6 percent due to structural reforms of subsidy reduction

This followed a challenging year for Almarai amid rising COVID-19 repercussions and supply chain disruptions as well as VAT-related changes in purchases.