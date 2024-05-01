Cairo – Abu Qir Fertilizers reported a 3.16% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit after tax to EGP 12.14 billion in the first nine months (9M) of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 from EGP 12.53 billion.

Revenues dropped 18.84% YoY to EGP 14.04 billion in 9M-23/24 from EGP 17.30 billion, according to unaudited financial indicators.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) went down by 3.28% YoY to EGP 8.25 in the nine-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, versus EGP 8.53.

During the first half (H1) of FY23/24, Abu Qir Fertilizers posted a net profit of EGP 4.01 billion, down 43% YoY from EGP 7.05 billion.

