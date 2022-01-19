Qatar National Cement Company announced on Wednesday that its chief executive officer has quit his post effective January 31, 2022.

Mohammed Ali Al Sulaiti will be replaced by newly appointed CEO Essa Mohammed Ali Kaldari starting from February 1, 2022, a statement to the Qatar Stock Exchange said.

The board of directors of the company, which has a paid capital of 653.5 million riyals ($179.5 million), are due to meet on January 31, 2022 to discuss the audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The company’s net profit for the third quarter last year had more than doubled to 167 million riyals.

