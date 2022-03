DUBAI - Oman's stock exchange is seeking to upgrade its status from 'frontier market' to 'emerging market', the state news agency reported on Monday, citing the bourse chairman.

The chairman said a number of state-owned companies were planning to list on the stock market this year in a move aimed at supporting liquidity levels and making investments more attractive, according to the news agency.

(Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Kevin Liffey)