Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.



Shares, bonds brace for high U.S. inflation, hawkish Fed

China shares flat, S&P futures steady

Oil drops for 2nd session on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

Brent crude slid 38 cents, or 0.46%, to $81.37 a barrel

Dollar firm as inflation test looms

Trade in the Asia session was thinned by a holiday in Japan

Gold holds steady near 3-week low as markets weigh quicker Fed hikes

Spot gold was little changed at $1,795.11 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022