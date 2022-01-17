Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia weighs mixed China data, Brent clears 2021 highs

China eases policy as retail data show drag from coronavirus

Dollar finds a footing as traders brace for hawkish Fed

Dollar holds Friday's jump in Asia

Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

Worries of a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine linger

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022