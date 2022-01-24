Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares brace for hawkish Fed, Ukraine tensions

Markets wary of possible Russian attack on Ukraine

Oil prices climb 1% on fears of tighter supply

UAE grounds most private drones for a month after Houthi attack

Cryptocurrencies pause after weekend battering, other currencies wait for Fed

The dollar index was steady at 95.682 on Monday morning

Gold flat ahead of Fed meeting for direction on rate hikes

Spot gold was flat at $1,833.36 per ounce





Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022