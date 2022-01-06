PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after hawkish Fed minutes
* Oil falls from one-month high on OPEC+ supply plans, U.S. fuel inventory surge
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as hawkish Fed stance offsets Omicron worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses track oil prices higher
* Israeli defence minister discusses regional stability with Jordanian king
* Israel earmarks COVID PCRs for high-risk groups, expands home-testing
* Israeli tanks fire warning shots along Syrian frontier, Israeli military says
* Iraq to acquire Exxon Mobil's stake in West Qurna oilfield
* Series of rocket attacks target military bases near Baghdad airport, western Iraq –military
* Yemen Houthis say Saudi-led coalition diverted fuel ship
* Adel al-Sharkas appointed Jordanian new central bank governor
* Lebanon leader to convene Cabinet within days for first time since October
* German minister says Iran has squandered a lot of trust
* Libya's central bank says it received $22.9 bln in foreign currency in 2021
* Lebanese central bank staff refuse to hand personal data to forensic auditor
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Alpha Dhabi creates UAE's largest health provider with ADQ deal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways suspends Kazakhstan flights amid unrest
