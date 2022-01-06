DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after hawkish Fed minutes

* Oil falls from one-month high on OPEC+ supply plans, U.S. fuel inventory surge

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as hawkish Fed stance offsets Omicron worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses track oil prices higher

* Israeli defence minister discusses regional stability with Jordanian king

* Israel earmarks COVID PCRs for high-risk groups, expands home-testing

* Israeli tanks fire warning shots along Syrian frontier, Israeli military says

* Iraq to acquire Exxon Mobil's stake in West Qurna oilfield

* Series of rocket attacks target military bases near Baghdad airport, western Iraq –military

* Yemen Houthis say Saudi-led coalition diverted fuel ship

* Adel al-Sharkas appointed Jordanian new central bank governor

* Lebanon leader to convene Cabinet within days for first time since October

* German minister says Iran has squandered a lot of trust

* Libya's central bank says it received $22.9 bln in foreign currency in 2021

* Lebanese central bank staff refuse to hand personal data to forensic auditor

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Alpha Dhabi creates UAE's largest health provider with ADQ deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways suspends Kazakhstan flights amid unrest

