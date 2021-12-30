PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks listless as tough year ticks down
* Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,800 as weak dollar checks yield pressure
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall in line with global shares
* Saudi king says kingdom concerned about Iran's 'lack of cooperation'
* Saudi king says OPEC+ pact 'essential' for oil market stability
* Kuwaiti candidate has widespread support for top OPEC job, sources say
* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may set deep crude price cuts for Asia in February
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Dec. 27
EGYPT
* Egypt plans power plant share sale
* Egypt's GASC buys 300,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
* Egypt to increase price of subsidised sugar, says minister
* Egyptian gas may reach Lebanon by end-Feb, Lebanese minister says
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi CMA Approves Direct Listing Of Saudi Azm For Communication Shares In Parallel Market
* Saudi CMA Approves Direct Listing Of Saudi Parts Center Company Shares In Parallel Market
* CMA Approves Offering Of Arabian International Healthcare Holding Shares In Parallel Market
* Saudi's CMA Approves IPO Of Al Nahdi Medical Shares
* Saudi's CMA Approves IPO Of Saudi Home Loans Company Shares
* Solutions By STC Signs A Number Of Contracts With Saudi Telecom Company
* Knowledge Economic City Appoints Mohammad Abdulhameed Almubarak As CEO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE daily COVID-19 cases climb above 2,000
* Dana Gas Receives $39 Million From Egypt In December
KUWAIT
* Amar Finance And Leasing Appoints Mohammed Abdullah Al-Saad As CEO
* Osoul Investment Completes Sale Of Unit Osoul House Real Estate
* Kuwait's AAN Digital Services Appoints Nawaf Faisal Al-Abdullah Al-Hammadi As CEO
OMAN
* Sohar International Appoints Hamood Abdullah Al Sawai As COO
