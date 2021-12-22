Kuwait's National Real Estate Company (NREC) said it has sold its entire shares in a subsidiary in Iraq for 4.54 million Kuwaiti dinars ($15 million).

The shares in Erbil-based KREDCO Real Estate Ltd. Co. represents 51 percent of its capital, NREC said on Wednesday in a filing on Boursa Kuwait.

NREC made a gain of 4.54 million dinars which will be reflected in the financial statement for 2021, it added.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021