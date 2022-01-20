PHOTO
RIYADH: Dammam-based Gas Arabian Services will start offering 790,000 ordinary shares on the parallel market Nomu on Sunday Jan. 23, according to a bourse filing.
The number of shares amounts to 5 percent of the company’s capital, priced at SR75 to SR90 ($20 to $24) each.
The offering duration will take place for four days, till Jan. 27 2022.
FALCOM Financial Services Co. is the lead manager of the initial public offering.
