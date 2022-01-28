Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks, U.S. futures regain footing after Fed rate shock

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% after sliding 2.26%

Dollar set for sparkling week as hike expectations surge

Overnight the euro fell almost 0.9% to a 20-month low of $1.1131

Oil rises, headed for sixth weekly gain, amid supply concerns

Brent crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $89.83 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses rebound on rising oil prices

Crude prices are a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets

