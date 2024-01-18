Qatar has been working to launch its first green bond soon, the country’s finance minister has confirmed, according to a Bloomberg report.

“We’re ready to do it very soon,” Ali Al-Kuwari told Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The government official noted that the Gulf state is “not hungry for money”, but it will pursue the green issuance “mainly to send a strong statement” around climate change.

In 2022, the country’s central bank announced plans to implement strategic actions on green finance. The action points include facilitating green bonds issuance, as well as advancing cooperation with Qatar Development Bank to promote diversification efforts through green financing.

The Gulf state could grow its green bond market and find new avenues for sustainable financing, according to KPMG in its report last December.

“By encouraging the participation of various stakeholders and developing a favourable regulatory environment, Qatar can attract a broader range of issues and investors,” it said.

This will not only support efforts to diversify the local economy but also enhance its reputation as a leader in sustainable finance in the region.

