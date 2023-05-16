UAE - Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (“Yahsat” or the “Group”), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, (ADX), successfully participated in the ADX Investment Forum in New York. The event was organized by ADX in collaboration with JP Morgan earlier this month.

During the event, Yahsat attracted noticeable interest from US-based institutions inclined to participate in the rapidly growing space economy of the UAE, for which Yahsat is an ideal proxy. Yahsat’s high level delegation to the conference was led by its group chief executive officer Ali Al Hashemi and held one-on-one and small group meetings with multiple fund managers.

Al Hashemi said: “Our participation in the ADX-led roadshow in New York provided us with a strong platform to update US-based investors on the Group’s performance and future growth opportunities supported by its unique position as the UAE Government’s preferred partner for satellite-enabled solutions, world-class infrastructure, deep expertise, global footprint and valuable multi-band spectrum rights. It also comes at an exciting time for the global space industry, which is witnessing substantial investments across the value chain as new, innovative products and applications are brought to market.

“Since listing on the ADX in July 2021, Yahsat has been actively engaging with shareholders and investors, providing transparency and timely updates regarding our financial and operating performance, drivers and strategic plans. Yahsat offers a unique investment opportunity amongst global satellite operators, with a differentiating backlog of contracted future revenues in excess of 4 times annual revenue and an attractive dividend yield – one of the highest amongst companies listed in the UAE. I would like to thank ADX for organizing the roadshow and highlighting the investment opportunities of Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he concluded.

