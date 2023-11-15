PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Stocks surge, dollar slumps as traders cheer inflation surprise
U.S. October CPI flat vs 0.1% rise expected
Oil gains on Middle East tensions, stock data in focus
Brent futures rose 8 cents to $82.55 a barrel
Dollar down as markets bet Fed done with hikes
Traders reacted quickly to the shift in market pricing by sending the dollar tumbling 1.5% overnight against major currencies
US Stocks: Wall St rallies as data supports view Fed may be done hiking rates
U.S. headline, core CPI growth falls short of estimates
Gold firms as lower US dollar, bond yields buoy appeal
U.S CPI up 3.2% year-on-year in October
Crypto.com wins Dubai licence
Once approved, the VASP licence will allow Crypto.com to offer various services in-market to investors
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon