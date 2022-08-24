PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Hawkish Fed comments knock stocks, help dollar
MSCI's index of Asian shares outside Japan fell 0.2% in morning trade
Dollar pauses for breath ahead of Jackson Hole
The euro briefly bought $1 in New York trade, but by the Asia morning it was under pressure at $0.9958
Oil prices fall as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut recede
OPEC+ weighs oil production cuts as Iran deal looms
Gold holds steady as investors focus on Jackson Hole symposium
Spot gold was little changed at $1,746.60 per ounce
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon