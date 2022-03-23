PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Bond rout pushes cash back into stocks
Investors braced for the Federal Reserve to take an even more aggressive approach to taming inflation
Oil prices resume climb after U.S. stockpiles drop in tight market
Brent crude futures climbed $1.06, or 0.9%
Gold slips on higher yields, Ukraine worries limit losses
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,918.29 per ounce
Improved risk sentiment and high commodity prices help Aussie, hurt yen
The Aussie's breaking of resistance at $0.745 was due to gains in equities and commodities, said ANZ analysts
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon