Asian stocks stutter ahead of Fed, frail yen in focus

China shares eased 0.15%, while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.75%

Gold softens on caution ahead Fed's policy decision

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,979.71 per ounce

Oil gains ahead of Fed meeting as Middle East conflict persists

Brent January crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.38 a barrel

Yen languishes as focus turns to Fed

Moves in early Asia trade were modest ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day

US Stocks: Wall St closes higher on eve of Fed decision; investors assess earnings

Caterpillar drops on signs of slowing machinery demand

Sam Bankman-Fried grilled on 'cozy' relationship with Bahamas officials

The 31-year-old former billionaire has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy

