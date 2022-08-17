PHOTO
Asian stocks solid and kiwi jumps on RBNZ rate hike
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.02%
Gold flat as investors await cues from Fed minutes
Spot gold was flat at $1,775.59 per ounce
Major currencies hold steady ahead of Fed minutes, RBNZ
The dollar index was at 106.46 in morning trade, having ended Tuesday largely unchanged
Oil prices recover from 6-month lows after drop in U.S. stockpiles
Barclays sees crude surplus in near term, cuts Brent price view
