Asian shares inch up from near two-year lows ahead of U.S. inflation data
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.45%
Dollar hovers near two-decade high before inflation gauge
The dollar index, which measures the currency versus six rivals, was around flat at 103.92
Oil turns higher on looming EU ban on Russian oil
Brent, WTI climb more than $1, reversing early losses
Gold prices fall to 3-month low ahead of U.S. inflation data
Fed will raise rates to snuff out inflation fires - analyst
