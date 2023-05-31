PHOTO
Asia stocks slump to monthly loss as China data disappoints
MSCI Asia ex-Japan index down 1%
Oil falls as weak China data offsets US debt ceiling progress
China May PMI contracts more than expected
Dollar sags versus yen after Japan warning; Aussie slides on China data
The Aussie was last down 0.15% at $0.6507
Gold set for monthly drop as US debt agreement saps appeal
Gold set for first monthly fall in three
US Stocks: Shares close mixed, Nvidia's 3% rise offsets debt ceiling jitters
US consumer confidence better than expected in May
Former Coinbase manager, brother agree to settle SEC insider trading charges
Both brothers agreed they would not deny the SEC's allegations
