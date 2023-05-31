Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks slump to monthly loss as China data disappoints

MSCI Asia ex-Japan index down 1%

Oil falls as weak China data offsets US debt ceiling progress

China May PMI contracts more than expected

Dollar sags versus yen after Japan warning; Aussie slides on China data

The Aussie was last down 0.15% at $0.6507

Gold set for monthly drop as US debt agreement saps appeal

Gold set for first monthly fall in three

US Stocks: Shares close mixed, Nvidia's 3% rise offsets debt ceiling jitters

US consumer confidence better than expected in May

Former Coinbase manager, brother agree to settle SEC insider trading charges

Both brothers agreed they would not deny the SEC's allegations

