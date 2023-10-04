PHOTO
Asia stocks slump as bond selloff spooks markets
10-year Treasury yields hit 16-year high above 4.8%
Gold subdued near 7-month lows on lofty US dollar, yields
Spot gold was flat at $1,823.59 per ounce
Oil rises on tightening crude supply
Brent crude oil futures rose 6 cents to $90.98 a barrel
Yen cowers near 150 as Japanese intervention chatter runs rife
Japanese authorities last year intervened to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998
US Stocks: S&P 500 ends at lowest since June 1 as data fuels rate worries
US job openings unexpectedly rise in August
Crypto firm Ripple secures Singapore payments licence
The licence will allow Ripple to provide regulated digital payment token services
