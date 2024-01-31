Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks head for monthly loss as China drags; FOMC looms

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.5%

Oil ticks down in Asian trade despite rising Middle East tensions

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ticked down 18 cents to $77.64

Dollar eyes monthly gain as markets look to Fed

The dollar has gained 2% against a basket of major currencies this month

Gold prices set for monthly drop; spotlight on Fed meet

Spot gold was flat at $2,035.09 per ounce

US Stocks: Nasdaq ends lower ahead of big tech earnings, focus on Fed

GM revs up after delivering strong 2024 forecast

German police seizes $2.17 billion in bitcoin in 'most extensive' action ever

The investigation was supported by the Federal Criminal Police Office

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon