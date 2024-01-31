PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks head for monthly loss as China drags; FOMC looms
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.5%
Oil ticks down in Asian trade despite rising Middle East tensions
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ticked down 18 cents to $77.64
Dollar eyes monthly gain as markets look to Fed
The dollar has gained 2% against a basket of major currencies this month
Gold prices set for monthly drop; spotlight on Fed meet
Spot gold was flat at $2,035.09 per ounce
US Stocks: Nasdaq ends lower ahead of big tech earnings, focus on Fed
GM revs up after delivering strong 2024 forecast
German police seizes $2.17 billion in bitcoin in 'most extensive' action ever
The investigation was supported by the Federal Criminal Police Office
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon